Evansville's "River Kitty Cat Café" Celebrates 1,000 Adoptions

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday morning and continue falling to 25.3 feet Thursday,
March 24.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Evansville's "River Kitty Cat Café" Celebrates 1,000 Adoptions

  • Updated
  • 0
River Kitty Cat Cafe

The River Kitty Cat Café in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is celebrating a big adoption milestone.

On Monday, the Vanderburgh Humane Society said the River Kitty Cat Café had completed its 1,000th cat adoption since opening back on July 14 of 2017.

River Kitty's 1,000th adoption was a tabby cat named Amanda - a long-time resident of VHS and River Kitty. VHS says Amanda went home with her new family to Vincennes.

The VHS has been River Kitty's cat adoption partner since it first opened, assisting the owners in planning design, procedures, and safety with regard to the shelter cats in their establishment. In November 2019, the owners and VHS reached a sale agreement to transfer ownership of River Kitty to VHS. Ever since then, it has been operating as a nonprofit program of the VHS.

The VHS takes in approximately 2,000 cats each year. River Kitty’s outstanding success has significantly impacted VHS’s live release rate, bringing it to a record-breaking 92% in 2021 and officially exceeding the “no-kill” industry benchmark.

The River Kitty team will be hosting a “pop-up celebration” of the 1,000th adoption from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the café. Complimentary cake will be served.

The River Kitty Cat Café is located at 226 Main St. in downtown Evansville.

Tags

Recommended for you