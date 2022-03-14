Evansville's "River Kitty Cat Café" Celebrates 1,000 Adoptions

The River Kitty Cat Café in downtown Evansville, Indiana, is celebrating a big adoption milestone.
On Monday, the Vanderburgh Humane Society said the River Kitty Cat Café had completed its 1,000th cat adoption since opening back on July 14 of 2017.
River Kitty's 1,000th adoption was a tabby cat named Amanda - a long-time resident of VHS and River Kitty. VHS says Amanda went home with her new family to Vincennes.
The VHS has been River Kitty's cat adoption partner since it first opened, assisting the owners in planning design, procedures, and safety with regard to the shelter cats in their establishment. In November 2019, the owners and VHS reached a sale agreement to transfer ownership of River Kitty to VHS. Ever since then, it has been operating as a nonprofit program of the VHS.
The VHS takes in approximately 2,000 cats each year. River Kitty’s outstanding success has significantly impacted VHS’s live release rate, bringing it to a record-breaking 92% in 2021 and officially exceeding the “no-kill” industry benchmark.
The River Kitty team will be hosting a “pop-up celebration” of the 1,000th adoption from 12:00 p.m. -1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the café. Complimentary cake will be served.
The River Kitty Cat Café is located at 226 Main St. in downtown Evansville.