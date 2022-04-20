EVPL and League of Women Voters to unveil new women's suffrage marker

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library and the League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana are planning on unveiling a marker honoring local women's suffrage leader Lucia Blount, a local community leader who advocated for women’s voting rights in our community during the late 1800s.
In a news release sent out Wednesday, EVPL said that the marker would be dedicated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at EVPL Central.
During the dedication ceremony, remarks will be made by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, EVPL officials, and leaders of the League of Women Voters.
After that, a celebratory reception will be held in EVPL Central's atrium.
“We are honored to partner with the League of Women Voters to dedicate this marker commemorating Lucia Blount,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “We recognize the importance voting has on shaping our past, present, and future. Thanks to the efforts of suffragist leaders like Ms. Blount, women in our community have the right to cast their ballot.”
EVPL says the marker will be installed in a dedication at the corner of Chestnut Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the location of Blount’s home where she held suffragist meetings.