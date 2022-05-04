EVPL Central hosting 'May the 4th Be With You' event

It's May 4, and the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) is taking the opportunity to celebrate the galactic world of Star Wars by holding a "May the 4th Be With You" event in the READ Center at its EVPL Central location.
Starting at noon on Tuesday, May 4, the event will kick off with arts and crafts (including Build Your Own Droid, Create Your Own Podracer, Yoda Ears/Leia Buns, Cut out Face Masks, Origami Spaceships), hand-out kits with fun puzzles to do, snacks, beverages, and games.
Those events will continue throughout the day, and from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., the library will also offer a special photo booth with a green screen that will make it look like you're in outer space.
The May the 4th Be With You event will conclude at EVPL Central at 6:00 p.m.
EVPL reminds everyone to come dressed in their best "Star Wars" attire. all ages are welcome.