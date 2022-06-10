EVPL Central now home to Evansville riverfront mural created by local artist

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library's Central location is the new home of a mural created by a local artist.
The library is now featuring the mural titled "Evansville – On the Riverfront" by artist Jerry Baum.
EVPL says the watercolor mural is from 1989, representing a significant slice of life from Evansville's waterfront history. The work was previously displayed at Evansville Regional Airport.
“We are thrilled to be the new home of this work of art that showcases the beauty of our city,” said EVPL CEO-Director Scott Kinney. “We hope library users of all generations may reflect on the mural and discuss the past, present, and future of our community.”
Baum has been a professional watercolor artist for over 55 years, according to EVPL. He has held shows and traveled around the globe, creating an estimated 14,000 works during his career.
You can see the mural, and everything else EVPL Central has to offer, at 200 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. in Evansville.