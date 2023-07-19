EVPL McCollough closing temporarily for renovations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The oldest Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) branch will soon close for renovations.
Starting August 1st, McCollough library will close for updates as part of their master facilities plan.
A temporary location with most library services will open inside Washington Square Mall.
"We're really excited for this upcoming renovation, it's really to make EVPL an even more inclusive and exciting place for people to come so we can continue to serve them in the best way possible, that's really why were doing it," said Claire Winterheimer, location manager for the McCollough branch
The library hopes to re-open in mid 2024.