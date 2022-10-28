EVPL to host "Día De Los Muertos" event in November

Montessori Academy and the Evansville-Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) are bringing Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) back for the second year at the West Branch location.
Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is happening at EVPL West Branch Library and lawn, Saturday, Nov. 5th from 2:00 until 6:00 pm.
It's a free all-ages event featuring dance performances, singing,
hands-on activities, displays of ofrendas, and food trucks that will offer authentic Mexican entrees.
Montessori Academy and EVPL are teaming up with Signature School staff and students, to present Día de los Muertos.
Participants can enjoy an afternoon of decorations and giant figures of skeletons and other figures.
Organizers say there will also be dancing and musical performances.