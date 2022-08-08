EVSC Board approves unpaid leave of absence for Amy Word

EVSC Board members approved Amy Word's unpaid leave of absence request during Monday evening's school board meeting.
The decision comes after Word's arrest last week, which led to a drug investigation into her restaurant, Lamasco Bar and Grill on Franklin St.
The news of Word's arrest left some parents upset, wanting the Board to push for her to resign.
"She needs to be removed from the board and we need to, we just need to have a good board in place that can handle what we need to take care of in our schools," said Monica Clark, an EVSC parent. "I'm very concerned, we have to make children the priority here. I think everything is in jeopardy right now and if they don't address it, I'm fearful for how the school year is going to go."
During Monday's board meeting, members made it clear that legally without Word's or a judge's approval, they don't have the power to force her to resign.
"I talked to our attorney as he outlined today, we only have so many choices," said Chris Kiefer, the President of the EVSC School Board. "so, the number one thing I could do was ask for Ms. Word's resignation, I did that and she said she could not give us the resignation. So, our next best thing was to ask for unpaid leave of absence which she said fine, I can do the unpaid leave of absence."
Kiefer said it is unknown how long her leave of absence will last.
If Word is found guilty of a felony charge, she will automatically be terminated from the EVSC school board.
Moving forward, the Board says they want what's best for the students and parents are continuing to push for Word to resign.