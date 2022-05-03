EVSC: bus transportation applications now open for 2022-2023 school year

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) are reminding parents of the approaching deadline to apply for bus transportation for next school year.
According to the EVSC, parents with kids in the district who wish to utilize bus transportation for the 2022-2023 school year need to apply by Tuesday, May 31.
To apply, just visit evscschools.com/busapplication and follow the prompts.
The district reminds everyone that transportation is not necessarily guaranteed.
Any parent or guardian who may have questions is encouraged to contact their child's individual school.