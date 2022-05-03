 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

EVSC: bus transportation applications now open for 2022-2023 school year

School Bus

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) are reminding parents of the approaching deadline to apply for bus transportation for next school year.

According to the EVSC, parents with kids in the district who wish to utilize bus transportation for the 2022-2023 school year need to apply by Tuesday, May 31.

To apply, just visit evscschools.com/busapplication and follow the prompts.

The district reminds everyone that transportation is not necessarily guaranteed.

Any parent or guardian who may have questions is encouraged to contact their child's individual school.

