EVSC Foundation presents 'The SpongeBob Musical' at Old National Event Plaza

He lives in a pineapple under the sea and on Thursday he'll be making his musical debut.
The EVSC Foundation presents their 34th annual summer production "The SpongeBob Musical" at Old National Events Plaza.
44News Anchor Megan DiVenti sat down with SpongeBob himself, aka Wes Blalock, to talk about opening night.
Tickets are still available for $20 on Ticketmaster.
Performances will take place:
- Thursday, July 14th--7 p.m.
- Friday, July 15th--7 p.m.
- Saturday, July 16th--7 p.m.
- Sunday, July 17th--2 p.m.
The EVSC Foundation says the summer musical provides students the opportunity to immerse themselves in fine arts and culture through a Broadway-style production. Beyond receiving exposure to the arts, students who participate also develop confidence, character, teamwork, and many other valuable lifelong skills.
All proceeds of the event fund scholarships, grants, and professional student experiences further enhancing public education in our area.
The cast, crew, and orchestra consist of students from 7th to 12th grade.