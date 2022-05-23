EVSC Graduation Ceremonies Kick Off

North and Central High School were the first two schools to kick off the week filled with graduations throughout the EVSC school district.
North High School's football stadium was filled with cheers as the 2022 graduating class took their seats.
A big milestone, this graduating class endured a lot over the past 2 years as they made their way through school in the midst of a pandemic.
"It made our experience really unique and I think that the times that we had to adjust to what wasn't necessarily like, uniform in past years was times that made it super evident that our class was like a class of really hardworking students because they were able to adjust and be flexible and learn new ways to do things," said Lane St. Claire, a graduate of North High School.
Now that COVID cases have lowered, graduation ceremonies for EVSC school's are back to normal and the students are glad their families were able to watch them walk across the stage.
"I'm the third generation North student and North graduate so it's super exciting just to be adding that with my family and like know that all the hard work and nights of like crazy hours, lack of sleep and craziness, it's all worth it." said Valerie Shaffer, a graduate of North High School.
Family members were glad to be there to share this special moment as well.
"I'm so proud of my brother, like I'm so definitely proud of him there's too many words too explain." said Ai'Zsoni Sherman, a proud sister of a North High School graduate.
"I'm just extremely proud overall just screaming, it's just a feeling that is like, you can't even describe the feeling." said Kiyonce' Bell, a proud sister of a North High School graduate.
Now that they have their diplomas, there's only one thing left to do, celebrate.
"I'm going to eat supermarket sushi and hang out with my family and hopefully some friends from another school that are graduating later this week." said St. Claire.
"I'm going out to dinner with my family and friends and we're just going to celebrate and hopefully keep the crying down to a minimum." said Shaffer.
8 total ceremonies will be held throughout the week. Totaling 1,455 seniors that will walk across the stage to receive their diploma.