EVSC Health Sciences program receives donation from Ascension St. Vincent

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The EVSC Health Sciences programs helps juniors and seniors develop into future medical professionals. Today, Ascension St. Vincent donated 100-thousand dollars to help the program.
"For students who are interested in going into healthcare," said Gwen Barnett, Health Sciences Educator. "It gives them a foot in the door, gives them a heads start in whatever career goal they think they'd like to do."
EVSC Health Sciences program is one of the top programs in the state. Having it in their backyard, Ascension St. Vincent recognizes the potential and has now contributed to it. A reason they believe investing into the future medical professionals is important is that it will soon help the shortage they are facing.
"Everyday more and more folks are retiring or getting out of the industry so that's where its very important for us to start local grassroots and try to invest in our people," said Alex Chang, President of Ascension St. Vincent Evansville.
The program has grown exponentially since it began, with now over 150 students involved. Where the funds will go has yet to be determined but it'll help out the program in a number of ways.
Students involved cant wait to see how the donation will help further their growth so they can turn around and apply it right back to their community.
"It just shows how well the community is in our area and I just cant wait to see all the stuff that not only we get to do but also get to put back into the community because at tech school especially in this program its one of our main things, is to help our community," said Nicole Fortune, a senior student in the program.
Ascension St. Vincent made the donation to continue its commitment to not only the community but the future of medical professionals in our area.