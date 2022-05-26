EVSC holds last of 2022 graduation ceremonies

Seniors at Reitz, Bosse, and Harrison received their diplomas on Wednesday during their respective graduation ceremonies.
The road to graduation over the last four years of high school had been far from normal for these seniors, with most of their high school experiences in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My first year, freshman was my only normal year," Reitz grad Tessa Gustin said. "This year at the beginning we wore masks... A couple months ago we didn't have to wear them. It's getting back to normal finally at the end of our senior year."
While the seniors and their families tried to focus on the special day, shockwaves from Tuesday's mass school shooting in Texas still rang loudly.
"I do feel sorry for those people that have lost loved ones in this difficult time," said Cassandra Raine Francis, a parent of a Bosse grad. "I want to hold space for them, because I know that there's some mother and father wishing that they would be able to see this day."
Despite the tragedy, graduating seniors made the best of Wednesday's ceremonies, leaving well wishes for the next class of seniors.
You can see some photos from Wednesday's ceremonies below.