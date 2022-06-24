 Skip to main content
EVSC hosting a bus driver career fair to secure new recruits

EVSC Bus Driver Career Fair
Tommy Mason

The Evansville-Vanderburgh School Corporation will host a bus driver career fair Friday, June 24.

The event gives interested candidates the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a school bus, while meeting with supervisors.

Driver trainers will also be oh-hand to answer any questions related to scheduling, licensing, bus laws and more.

In-person interviews will be held on-site.

The Bus Driver Career fair is taking place from 8:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. in the lower parking lot of Central High School on First Avenue.

