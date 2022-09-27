EVSC implementing new process for reporting students absent

The EVSC is adopting a new process for reporting students absent.
The new system is designed to make things easier for both the school and the parent.
EVSC officials say with the new system, parents will be able to let their student’s school know that they won’t be in class on an app.
The new ‘Safe Arrival’ system is taking effect on Monday, October 3rd.
It stems from the current communication system that the EVSC uses to notify parents through phone calls, emails, and text messages. Only now, parents can notify them back about when their students won’t be in class.
“We’re really excited about the possibilities of this because it’s going to make for a simpler, easier process for families to report if their child has to be absent. It’s also going to make for a more efficient process on the school office side,” says Jason Woebkenberg with the EVSC.
With this new system, parents have several options for reporting an absence.
They can call 844-434-0079, or they can call the child’s school and press 1 to be routed to the correct number.
They can also go online to go.schoolmessenger.com or download the School Messenger app and report their child’s absence from there.
“One of the advantages, as well, is if you have more than one child attending more than one school, you can actually go online, onto the app, or make the phone call and reporting all 2, or 3, or 4 children absent by just doing the one step instead of having to call multiple schools,” Woebkenberg says.
The school system says parents can use this to report for full day absences, partial day absences, when a student might be leaving early, or when a student is going to arrive late.
So, can a student just download the app and mark themselves absent? No, not necessarily.
The app requires a pin number each time an absence is reported. That way parents can ensure that no one else can access it.
It also emails both parents or guardians when the absence has been officially recorded with a confirmation code.
The new system will be launched and taking effect this coming Monday.
More information can be found at evscschools.com/attendance.