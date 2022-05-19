EVSC offering free meals to students this summer

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation say the district will once again be offering free meals to students this summer.
Free meals will be available to all students ages 18 and younger starting on Tuesday, May 31.
The meals will be available for 30 minutes each day, with breakfast served starting at 8:15 a.m. and lunch served starting at 11:30 a.m.
Meals will be available for pickup at 16 different EVSC school locations. Meals won't be served on July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
You can see the full list of meal information via EVSC below, or view it on the EVSC website.