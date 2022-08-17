EVSC parent speaks out about bus transportation

Brittany Dean is a parent of 2, her kids attend North High School in Evansville, IN.
Weeks before the first day of school Dean said she signed them up to receive transportation.
"They approved me over the phone," said Dean. "I went down to EVSC 2 days before they were supposed to get on the bus and they said that they're not on the list."
Prompting her to find a way for them to and from school.
"I have to be at work at a certain time and they have to be at school at a certain time. It didn't match up," said Dean.
A single mom with little assistance, she said she resulted to buying Uber's totaling up to $40 out of her pocket for a total of 5 days.
"Inflation, gas prices, it's just a struggle because I don't have $20 for a cab, Uber, to get them back and forth," said Dean.
Thankfully that was put to an end after persistently reaching out and visiting EVSC to get her kids on the list to receive transportation.
"I am happy that they are able to be on a bus, I'm very grateful," said Dean. "I just wanted to speak out for people who aren't able to speak out."
Prior to the issue being resolved, Dean said she went to Facebook.
"Just letting people know the struggle that I'm going through basically seeking help. But of course there's not much help people can do," said Dean. "but there is another parent who said that they didn't have a bus for their child."
44News reached out to EVSC for comment and they had this to say.
"Bus transportation officials continue to route additional students each day as space becomes available through on going routing adjustments," said Jason Woebkenberg, EVSC Spokesperson. "we continue to promote openings for school bus drivers in light of the national bus driver shortage that is affecting all areas of the country"
Just like many schools throughout the Tri-State, EVSC is doing what they can to resolve the shortage in transportation.
Parents like Dean say they are fully understanding of this, they just ask for communication ahead of time.
"Too many students, not enough buses," said Dean. "there's not enough drivers which is understandable. I'm just thinking they were already approved."