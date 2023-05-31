EVSC’s Hangers will be accepting hygiene donations the month of June

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation’s resource store, Hangers, will be accepting donations for next school year.
Tomorrow marks the start of June, and for the entire month, the EVSC organization will host their “restock the shelves” collection drive.
44News spoke with Hanger’s Director, Dave Schutte, on what Hangers does for EVSC kids, “We provide clothing for students in the EVSC. Who don’t have the resources, families don’t have the resources, to get to clothing themselves. Maybe the cost of utility bills in mortgages are gasoline or food or maybe they don’t have access to proper working laundry equipment.”
Just to give you some background on Hangers they help provide clothing and hygiene items to EVSC students who may need some help.
And they are in dire need of hygiene items ahead of the 2023 & 2024 school year.
Hangers will be partnering with Diamond Valley for the collection drive.
Schutte talks about the reason why they need these donations now, “ We’re always low on these items. Diamond Valley is doing this fantastic donation drive for us, to prepare us for August when students start coming in. Our greatest need is August, September, October. We see the most students in those three months.”
Some of the items they are looking for include:
- Men's 3 in 1 Shampoo
- Women's Shampoo
- Toothpaste
- Toothbrushes
- Bar Soap
- Deodorant
- Body Spray
- Women's Body Lotion
- Women's Shower Gel
- Feminine Hygiene Pads
You can drop off any items at any of the Diamond Valley Branches or Hangers during their business hours.