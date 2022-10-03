EVSC schools take precautions following NFL concussion injury

A normal play that took a scary turn.
Thursday, Miami Dolphin Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a fall after being tackled in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals that led to a concussion resulting in his fingers tensing up. Signaling a severe neurological injury.
"You know it was a scary moment." said Miami Doplin's coach Mike McDaniel.
A scary moment that could happen to athlete.
"To see Tua it was very concerning," said EVSC Athletic Director Andy Owen. "I think what that does for our young athletes and our staff where we've educated so much is it reiterates the fact of playing the game the right way, coaching the game the right way and knowing the signs and symptoms of any injuries."
Owen said instances like the one involving Tagovailoa are reasons why the school corporation is taking the necessary precautions to ensure every student athlete is evaluated and checked preseason.
"We baseline all of our athletes. Not just football, volleyball, soccer and all of that. That baseline will show them why they're healthy and why the brain is reacting to different stimuli and questions and those type of things," said Owen.
It's also an important tool in the case one is diagnosed with a head injury.
"If there is a chance of an injury we always have that baseline to go back to and compare to on a return to play situation," said Owen.
According to Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa suffered a concussion from Thursday nights game. Which could be a result from their game against the New York Buffalo Bills the previous Sunday.
There, Tagovailoa was seen stumbling after a play. At that time he was evaluated by the teams personal physician which they declared a back injury and was given clearance for the next game.
As of Sunday that physician has been fired.
As for EVSC schools, administrators continue to put the students health first.
"Every coach has been educated. The parents sign off as well on the education with their paperwork to be aware of symptoms and those type of things." said Owen.