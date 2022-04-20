 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EVSC spotlighting a unique strategy for shaping the future of students

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr David Smith
Tommy Mason

The Tri-State's largest school district is tapping into the power of our minds, to help share the next generation of learning.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Superintendent Dr. David Smith gave this year's "State of our Schools Address" Tuesday."

He spoke about the need to transform education for students, and he plans to do that through an EVSC initiative called GAIN, which is a framework designed to create more opportunities to practice and develop skills students need to be successful.

The program GAIN was designed to create more opportunities to practice and develop skills students need to be successful.

Recommended for you