EVSC spotlighting a unique strategy for shaping the future of students

The Tri-State's largest school district is tapping into the power of our minds, to help share the next generation of learning.
Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Superintendent Dr. David Smith gave this year's "State of our Schools Address" Tuesday."
He spoke about the need to transform education for students, and he plans to do that through an EVSC initiative called GAIN, which is a framework designed to create more opportunities to practice and develop skills students need to be successful.
