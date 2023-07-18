EVSC starts new food service platform for parents to manage student accounts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — With the start of school right around the corner, Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is preparing for students return by creating a new food service platform.
The school district is introducing a new system this year, LinQ Connect, that allows parents to complete a number of school nutrition tasks for their child.
Parents can now make online payments, apply for free and reduced lunch, and even add dietary restrictions that the child might have.
Nora Burgess, the EVSC Director of Food and Nutrition, says, "Previously we had one system that did this and one system that did another thing for us, so we found a system that would do it all. It'll create a seamless process for us and our customers."
The site can be accessed on your mobile device or laptop, providing a new convenience for parents during emergency situations.
Even students are excited for the new app, as it makes knowing what they're eating that week, fast and easy.
You can created an account by going to EVSC's Facebook page or to linqconnect.com
You can visit EVSC's website to find out more back-to-school information.