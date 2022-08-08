EVSC Students return to class

The School year has officially started for half of EVSC students.
The School system is utilizing a "Split Start" meaning that students with the last names "A" through "J" will be heading to school Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last names "K" through "Z" will begin Thursday and Friday.
The soft start for students and educators comes in light of the challenges the school system faced during the start of the pandemic.
"So the soft start for us is something very beneficial that came out of the early stages of the pandemic," said Jason Woebkenburg, the Chief Communication Officer of EVSC. "Coming back from the spring closure when the pandemic was fist hitting our community we felt it was better to have an opening that was a little bit softer, slower where you didn't have your students all back at one time, the feedback we got from that was overwhelmingly positive."
All Students "A" through "Z" will be in class Friday onward.