...Highest heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees today...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected again today
across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, western Kentucky,
and southwest Indiana. High humidity combined with highs in the
lower 90s will yield peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105
degrees.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

EVSC Students return to class

EVSC Students return to class
Bryce Anglin

The School year has officially started for half of EVSC students.

The School system is utilizing a "Split Start" meaning that students with the last names "A" through "J" will be heading to school Monday and Tuesday. Students with the last names "K" through "Z" will begin Thursday and Friday.

The soft start for students and educators comes in light of the challenges the school system faced during the start of the pandemic.

"So the soft start for us is something very beneficial that came out of the early stages of the pandemic," said Jason Woebkenburg, the Chief Communication Officer of EVSC. "Coming back from the spring closure when the pandemic was fist hitting our community we felt it was better to have an opening that was a little bit softer, slower where you didn't have your students all back at one time, the feedback we got from that was overwhelmingly positive."

All Students "A" through "Z" will be in class Friday onward.

