EVSC to host bus driver career fair in late June

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is looking for new bus drivers.
The district will host a career fair at Central High School at 5400 N. First Ave. in Evansville on Friday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fair will give potential employees the chance to get behind the wheel of a EVSC school bus and talk with transportation management about work schedules, licensing, and school bus laws.
EVSC will host on-the-spot job interviews for the event.
The position would receive full time benefits, paid training, and drivers would work from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact EVSC at (812) 435-1BUS.