EVSC to host open interviews for several positions in June

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation say they'll be looking to fill several positions through open interviews in June.
On several dates in June, EVSC will hold open interviews for positions in food services and the EVSC’s Extended Day Centers (before and after school care).
Open interviews for food service positions will take place at the EVSC Administration Building (951 Walnut St.) on the following dates and times:
- Tuesday, June 14, from 8 - 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Thursday, June 23, from 8 - 11 a.m.
- Thursday, June 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.
EVSC says that food service employees work approximately three hours each day, Monday through Friday, with summers off. No experience is necessary.
Extended Day Centers
Open interviews for the EVSC's Extended Day Centers will take place at Central Library’s Browning Room (200 SE Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.) on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, June 22, from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Extended Day Center employees work part time. EVSC says starting pay is $10.20 per hour and includes paid training, as well as employee bonuses.
For more information or to see all job openings within the EVSC, visit evscschools.com/employment.