EVSC welcomed students back in phases for the first day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —There were a lot of emotions in the air today as Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation students headed back to class this morning for their first day.
44News spoke with EVSC Superintendent, Dr. David Smith, on the feeling on the first day back, “This is my 5th stop so far today, and I've been talking to some students. Some were anxious, and I said, ‘Hey, all of the adults are here to make certain you have a phenomenal first day and a great school year.’ So we’re here to help.”
For many students, the end of summer is both a time of excitement and anxiety, as they prepare for the academic challenges ahead.
Despite the challenges, educators are optimistic about the academic year, hoping to provide a quality education for all grades. From elementary to high school, everyone is preparing to welcome returning and new students.
44News EVSC Chief Communications Officer, Jason Woebkenberg, on preparations for today, “We’ve got 40 schools where teachers have worked so hard to prepare their classrooms and prepare for their students. So that they have those great learning opportunities.”
EVSC is now even providing textbooks at no cost this year, after a new bill where Public Schools receive $160 million in their new budget.