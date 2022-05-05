EVSC's Opt-IN Signing Day celebrates students

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's Opt-IN program honored approximately 120 students Thursday, giving them the opportunity to enter the workforce or military following high school.
"That's the goal of what we want to do," said executive director of Opt-IN, B.J. Watt. "We want students to understand what their opportunities are, we don't push students in any direction, we don't care what they pick. We just want them to understand the vast opportunities that exist within our community."
According to officials, over 40 companies and 120 students attended the signing event.