EVSC's School Resource Store offering free prom attire

  • Updated
Hanger's Prom Dress Event
El'Agance Shemwell

While prom is still a few months away, Hangers is already preparing to host their annual prom dress event. 

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's resource store, will have free dresses, shoes, accessories, and suits for those who need it. 

"We know some students don't have $500 or $600 or whatever it might cost to buy a dress. We don't want that to be the reason they don't go to prom. We also have suits, shoes, shirts, ties and belts for students if they choose to wear those instead," says Director, Dave Schutte.

Schutte adds, this is not just for EVSC students, any local student who needs prom attire can attend. 

The event is set for April 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 

The store is located at 2319 Stringtown Road in Evansville. 

