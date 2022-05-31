 Skip to main content
EVSC's summer meal program kicks off

  • Updated
  • 0
EVSC

Tuesday, May 31 marked the start of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation's summer meal program.

The EVSC is one of several Tri-State school districts working to keep kids well-fed this summer.

The district's summer meal program offers breakfasts and lunches to anyone 18 or younger at 16 different school locations.

According to EVSC, the meals will be served and eaten in each school's cafeteria, with a "grab and go" option no longer available.

You can see a full list of locations, dates, and times for the EVSC's summer meal program below, or on the EVSC website.

EVSC 2022 summer meals list

