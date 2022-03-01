EWSU Approves Mayor's Proposal to Bring Relief to Customers

The Evansville Utility Board unanimously approved measures proposed by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to bring major relief to EWSU customers.
"We announced some really important items to the Water Sewer and Utility board. First, we announced there would be no sewer rate increase in 2023," says Mayor Winnecke.
Today's announcement about those rates being paused, marks the third year the city has decided to hold off in the increase. That pause will mean that 4 planned upgrades to the city's water and sewer system will also be put on hold for now.
"This is significant. Had we implemented the plan to increase on the existing federal mandate, monthly bills by the end of 23 would be $30 a month higher and over $360 a year more."
A new program will also be launched to provide relief to individuals and households who qualify for help paying their water bills.
The new relief program will be based on guidelines used by the Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) to administer programs funded with state and federal dollars. Households with a combined maximum income of $55,400 a year may be eligible for assistance. The maximum annual benefit will be $250 per household facing water shutoff status. City and EWSU officials estimate that 43,000 of the 63,000 households that EWSU serves are eligible to qualify. The program will allocate 2 million in assistance this year and 2 million in 2023.
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and EWSU Executive Director Lane Young said preparations are being made to launch the relief program this summer. Details on how to apply will be announced at a later date.