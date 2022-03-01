EWSU Approves Mayor's Proposal to Bring Relief to Customers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

EWSU Approves Mayor's Proposal to Bring Relief to Customers

  • Updated
  • 0
ewsu 030122

The Evansville Utility Board unanimously approved measures proposed by Mayor Lloyd Winnecke to bring major relief to EWSU customers.

"We announced some really important items to the Water Sewer and Utility board. First, we announced there would be no sewer rate increase in 2023," says Mayor Winnecke.

Today's announcement about those rates being paused, marks the third year the city has decided to hold off in the increase. That pause will mean that 4 planned upgrades to the city's water and sewer system will also be put on hold for now.

 "This is significant. Had we implemented the plan to increase on the existing federal mandate, monthly bills by the end of 23 would be $30 a month higher and over $360 a year more."

A new program will also be launched to provide relief to individuals and households who qualify for help paying their water bills.

The new relief program will be based on guidelines used by the Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE) to administer programs funded with state and federal dollars. Households with a combined maximum income of $55,400 a year may be eligible for assistance. The maximum annual benefit will be $250 per household facing water shutoff status. City and EWSU officials estimate that 43,000 of the 63,000 households that EWSU serves are eligible to qualify. The program will allocate 2 million in assistance this year and 2 million in 2023.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and EWSU Executive Director Lane Young said preparations are being made to launch the relief program this summer. Details on how to apply will be announced at a later date.

Recommended for you