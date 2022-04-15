EWSU Delays Red Bank Road Closure to April 25

Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they're pushing back the start of a closure on Red Bank Road.
EWSU says that Red Bank Road will now be closed from Upper Mt. Vernon Road to New Harmony Road starting on April 25.
The utility says that the closure was delayed to start on April 25 to allow for final pavement restoration to be completed before the next phase of the project.
The closure of the stretch of Red Bank Road was originally scheduled to start on April 18, and last for approximately 120 days.