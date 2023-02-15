EWSU Monitoring Evansville's water quality days after Ohio trail derailment

EWSU Executive Director Lane Young said they've been closely monitoring the water system since Friday.
That's when they were notified by ORSANCO (Ohio river valley water sanitation commission) about the train derailment that happened in East Palestine, OH that resulted in chemical's spilling into the Ohio River.
"We have some equipment that tests every 3 hours," said Young. "What's the river quality like? What's in the river?"
As of Tuesday there hasn't been any detection of contamination in the portion of the river the city uses to supply water.
"We're not anticipating anything but we're always ready for those things," said Young.
According to Young, EWSU takes samples of the water daily to run tests and find the chemical details in it.
Although a necessary effort to ensure the safety of Evansville residents, some still share concerns.
"I'm not sure that the environmental agencies in West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio have done enough at this point to really know what they're dealing with," said John Blair,
the President of Valley Watch, an organization intended to protect the public health of the environment of the Ohio River Valley.
Blair say's although EWSU has systems in place to ensure the public's safety he's adamant that this is closely monitored.
"At this point in time we should know exactly what's leaked, what was in those cars, what's leaked, what's burned what was in the plume of that smoke that burned," said Blaire. "the fact is that we don't know."
That chemical believed to have been leaked into the river is Vinyl Chloride along with other pollutants. If ingested it can cause someone to become sick.
But Young with EWSU is confident that Evansville's water system is more than capable of providing safe clean drinking water.
In a statement released by EWSU the water structure in Evansville is 700 river miles away from the spill and they believe if the city does see contamination, it won't be until a few weeks from now.
"There's trillions of gallons that flow in the Ohio River so as that contaminate gets mixed in with those gallons it dissipates so by the time if got here it will be highly unlikely that it will be in any concentration but we will monitor it and our monitors will pick it up and we will filter it out if we needed to." said Young.