EWSU says submerging the hose in your swimming pool could contaminate city water

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — You might be filling up your pool wrong, according to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.
If you’re filling up your swimming pool using city water, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says make sure your hose is sitting on the edge and isn’t submerged in the water.
That’s because of “cross connection.”
Cross connection is a physical connection between drinking water supply and any source of contamination.
EWSU says submerging your hose in your pool water could allow potential contaminants from the pool to enter the public drinking water distribution system.
It occurs when there’s a backflow. That’s when water flows back into the hose and into the water supply.
There are other things you should do when you’re preparing your pool for the summer season.
Rob Thomas, owner of Aquavida Pools, says it’s important to get started on the right foot this summer. So, make sure that all of your systems work and you have no leaks.
Then, test your water.
“You’ll want to test your water at least once a week. Elements are going to change. You have bather load, rain, pollen, you know, different things that get tracked into the pool, so it’s important to make sure that you test your water once a week to make sure that as it changes, you’re making those adjustments,” says Thomas.
Thomas says you can have bacteria and viruses in your water that can irritate the eyes or skin.
According to Thomas, properly balanced water will make your pool last longer, protect your equipment, and make for an overall more enjoyable pool season.
“That’s where people go wrong all the time. They look at the pool and they think the water is crystal clear and beautiful, so it has to be perfect, right? And that’s just not the case,” Thomas tells 44News.
Thomas says just because the water is clear does not mean that it’s properly balanced and sanitized.
Aquavida Pools will test your pool water for you for free this summer season.