 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

EWSU's annual campaign to collect fallen leaves is underway.

  • 0
EWSU Leaf Pick Up Campaign
Tommy Mason

With fall foliage emerging in the Tri-State an annual campaign to rid Evansville lawns and properties of falling leaves is getting underway. 

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin its annual Fall Leaf Collection Program Monday, October 31.

Customers who pay for trash service can bag up their leaves, and place them curbside on scheduled trash days to have it hauled off.

The program ends Friday, December 9.  

You can find out more information about this EWSU program and others by clicking on this link.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you