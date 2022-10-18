 Skip to main content
EWSU's annual campaign to collect fallen leaves starting soon

EWSU Leaf Pick Up Campaign
Tommy Mason

With fall foliage emerging in the Tri-State an annual campaign to rid Evansville lawns and properties of falling leaves is getting underway. 

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin its annual Fall Leaf Collection Program Monday, October 31.

Customers who pay for trash service can bag up their leaves, and place them curbside on scheduled trash days to have it hauled off.

The program ends Friday, December 9.

You can find out more information about this EWSU program and others by clicking on this link.

