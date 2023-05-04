Experts say eating disorders in teens are more prevalent now than ever

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Doctors say it’s an age-old problem, but it seems to be affecting more teenagers now than ever. Another concerning problem is that it’s impacting kids at a younger age than ever before.
According to experts, the rise could be related to the pandemic. They say, during covid, kids lost their routines. Routines can be crucial to promoting emotional well-being and mental stability.
Without a consistent routine, kids had more time to think and pursue mental goals.
“What happens with eating disorders is it usually starts with some steps that are in the right direction. ‘I want to change my diet. I want to eat a bit healthier. I’d like to change my weight.’ And then it really goes off the path,” says Dr. Sandy Bowersox, a Pediatric Psychologist with the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
Experts say anorexia nervosa is the psychiatric disorder with the highest mortality rate, secondary only to opioid abuse disorders. That’s why doctors say it’s important for parents to know the risk factors.
“Certainly perfectionism is one of them. Having a history of abuse or trauma places you at risk for an eating disorder. Sometimes higher levels of anxiety or mood difficulties. There are actually some biological factors too. Kids who enter puberty earlier, particularly girls. Their bodies change earlier than their peers. Sometimes that can trigger some body dissatisfaction,” Dr. Bowersox says.
Pediatricians say eating disorders thrive in secrecy so recognizing signs and symptoms is important.
“If your child’s diet has changed and they are not eating foods that they used to enjoy, and in fact, if the foods that they prefer tend to be healthy foods or diet foods, that can be a red flag. If they’re skipping meals, that’s a problem,” Dr. Bowersox tells 44News.
It can be a difficult conversation, but early intervention is crucial. Experts recommend starting with a check-up at the doctor and then going from there.
“I’d say approach your child with curiosity. Approach them with concern, but approach them with a lot of love and validation,” Dr. Bowersox recommends.
Thursday, May 4th, the Chesnut Group is hosting a free community event promoting awareness and hope for healing from an eating disorder.
The event is title “Body Image, Dangerous Dieting, & Eating Disorders,” and will include a panel discussion and Q&A with individuals in recovery and who have recovered from eating disorders.
Our Storm Team 44 Meteorologist Griffin Glasscock is moderating the event from 6-8pm in Bally’s Evansville Meeting Room Walnut A/B.