Experts warn of disaster relief scams ahead of Hurricane Ian

Some are already wondering how they can help those affected by the catastrophic hurricane in Florida.
But, experts are warning those with charitable intentions of disaster relief scams.
Scams can be found in just about every scenario, and with thousands of people expected to take a hit from Hurricane Ian over the next several hours, it’s important to ensure that you’re assisting the right people.
When natural disasters hit, opportunities for fraud and scams typically follow.
This is especially true when thousands have been affected, and those aiming to help victims financially can fall victim themselves.
Charitable givers could be extra vulnerable, but there are steps you can take to protect yourself from potential fraud.
Scammers might pose as representatives of local charities, or even victims of the storm, to ask for money.
Social media is also a common way to be taken advantage of. Experts say it’s important to verify information on crowdfunding websites before you donate.