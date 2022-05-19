Fair offers 1-on-1 assistance to Evansville utility customers

The Access Service Fair was held Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the CK Newsome Center in Evansville.
Open for all to attend, the fair offered CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility customers the chance to sit down one-on-one with customer representatives to talk about their utility bills in effort to provide assistance.
"We have some internal programs that maybe customers are not aware of, we have a partner agency here called Clear Resolve that we do weatherization programming with, free home energy assessments," said Emily Parker, the Customer Outreach Representative at CenterPoint Energy. "so this gives us and opportunity not just to talk about the bill but to talk about some other things that overall can maybe drill down that bill cost over time."
The first of two fairs in May, several residents attended asking for assistance as high utility bills are an ongoing concern for many in Evansville.
"I'm coming out of a hard time and I need this and I'm glad I could do it all in one location because it's very hard when you're coming from that spot to get around," said Felicia Gentry, an Evansville resident.
Although grateful, some still expressed the need for affordable costs instead of the event focusing on assistance programs.
One lady held up a sign at the fair that read, "affordable bills, not assistance programs" as she feels more should be done to help out with the rising costs in the utility bills.
When asked about these concerns, Mayor Winnecke said they are doing what they can to help out.
"This is what the city of Evansville can do," said Mayor Winnecke. "we can convene people who can offer assistance."
With high utility bills being an ongoing concern in the community, Mayor Winnecke is hoping events like these serve as a step in the right direction.