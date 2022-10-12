Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off returning to Henderson

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee is set to host their Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off Saturday, October 15th.
There will be several local vendors selling everything from homemade beard oils and bath bombs, handmade earrings, homemade dog treats, home grown pumpkins, house plants, and woven macrame accessories.
Vendor booths will be open at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m.
The Chili Cook Off will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with eight teams vying for 1st Place from the judges, or people’s Choice winner. The judges will make their selection following a blind taste test from each team.
Teams will also have a ballot jar in their tent, where attendees can cast their vote with either a ticket or a dollar. Attendees wishing to participate as a taste tester in the Chili Cook Off, must purchase a commemorative mug from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce for $12 to get a sample.
Mugs can be pre-ordered online, purchased in person at the Chamber office, or purchased from the Chamber tent on the day of the event.