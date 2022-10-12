 Skip to main content
.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire
danger Thursday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014,
015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078,
080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087,
087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089,
090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA...Fire weather
zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. IN WEST KENTUCKY...Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022.
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 30
mph.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off returning to Henderson

El'Agance Shemwell

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce and its Downtown Committee is set to host their Fall Market on Main & Chili Cook Off Saturday, October 15th. 

There will be several local vendors selling everything from homemade beard oils and bath bombs, handmade earrings, homemade dog treats, home grown pumpkins, house plants, and woven macrame accessories.

Vendor booths will be open at 10:00 a.m. and lasting until 3:00 p.m.

The Chili Cook Off will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with eight teams vying for 1st Place from the judges, or people’s Choice winner. The judges will make their selection following a blind taste test from each team.

Teams will also have a ballot jar in their tent, where attendees can cast their vote with either a ticket or a dollar. Attendees wishing to participate as a taste tester in the Chili Cook Off, must purchase a commemorative mug from the Henderson Chamber of Commerce for $12 to get a sample.

Mugs can be pre-ordered online, purchased in person at the Chamber office, or purchased from the Chamber tent on the day of the event. 

