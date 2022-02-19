 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Shawneetown.

.Heavy rainfall that occurred Thursday continues to cause rises
on the Ohio River. The river will rise above flood stage at these
locations between tonight and Monday, and remain above flood stage
through next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 37.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 42.3 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Fallen Firefighter Fundraiser

  • 0
Fallen Firefighter Fundraiser
Marina Current

Firefighters were returning from a call when the fire engine ran off St. Joseph Avenue and had partially overturned before striking a utility pole. Tighe and the fellow firefighters were nearly a half-mile from the fire station when the fatal accident occurred. 

Tighe had joined the McCutchanville Fire Department in 2010, fresh out of high school. He was an Indiana state-certified Firefighter, certified first responder, state-certified EMT, as well as a member of the Indiana Volunteer Firemen's Association. 

Ever since his death his fellow firefighters have wanted to continue to honor his legacy by selling chili for a good cause. 

Jerri Johnson Jeremy Tighe's mother tells 44news, "Jeremy was always about giving, and always about helping and this fund helps so many first responders. When a first responder is injured or sick the fund helps and that's our goal is to keep Jeremy's memory alive and to help Jeremy keep helping and this is what the fund does." 

Organizers sold chili for twenty dollars as well as t-shirts and chocolate bars for one dollar. 

For Tighe's mom it'll never get easy knowing he's gone, but she's comforted by the support she's received from the fire department and community. 

"My son's legacy will never die, because we will continue to keep his memory alive." says Jerri Johnson. 

Jeremy Tighe made his last run with the McCutchanville Fire Department on February 22nd, 2012, but he and his family will forever be a part of the department. 

