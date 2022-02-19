Fallen Firefighter Fundraiser

Firefighters were returning from a call when the fire engine ran off St. Joseph Avenue and had partially overturned before striking a utility pole. Tighe and the fellow firefighters were nearly a half-mile from the fire station when the fatal accident occurred.
Tighe had joined the McCutchanville Fire Department in 2010, fresh out of high school. He was an Indiana state-certified Firefighter, certified first responder, state-certified EMT, as well as a member of the Indiana Volunteer Firemen's Association.
Ever since his death his fellow firefighters have wanted to continue to honor his legacy by selling chili for a good cause.
Jerri Johnson Jeremy Tighe's mother tells 44news, "Jeremy was always about giving, and always about helping and this fund helps so many first responders. When a first responder is injured or sick the fund helps and that's our goal is to keep Jeremy's memory alive and to help Jeremy keep helping and this is what the fund does."
Organizers sold chili for twenty dollars as well as t-shirts and chocolate bars for one dollar.
For Tighe's mom it'll never get easy knowing he's gone, but she's comforted by the support she's received from the fire department and community.
"My son's legacy will never die, because we will continue to keep his memory alive." says Jerri Johnson.
Jeremy Tighe made his last run with the McCutchanville Fire Department on February 22nd, 2012, but he and his family will forever be a part of the department.