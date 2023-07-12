Fallen Tell City Police Sergeant honored by Point 27

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Global non-profit organization, Point 27, recently honored fallen Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
To honor Glenn, Point 27 sent gifts of scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to the Tell City Police Department for Glenn’s partner and those who worked closely with her.
The organization also sent a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake Necklace for her family.
“It is tragic that this officer and her family sacrificed so much,” Retired Col. David Dodd said. “We salute her courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”
In 2018, Point 27 began honoring every fallen officer, their agencies and families.
“In the last few years, the radical turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging law enforcement officers and their families, who are risking and facing so much,” Dodd said.
Sgt. Glenn lost her life on July 3rd while responding to a domestic violence incident at Perry County Memorial Hospital.