Fallen Tell City Sergeant's Autopsy scheduled for Wednesday

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) - The memorial for Sergeant Heather Glenn is growing tonight. The community has brought flowers and shared their memories of a woman whose life was cut short.
Chuck Henderson, Mooresville resident, says “Nobody thinks about walking into a hospital, particularly, and having something like this happen. Sergeant Glenn gave her life trying to protect somebody or help somebody out and it’s just so sad this keeps reoccurring.”
People across the state have been showing up in Tell City to pay their respects to Sergeant Glenn.
Earlier today 44News spoke with a family member of Glenn's who told us she was just two years away from retirement.
The autopsy will take place Wednesday. The family tells 44News they are still working on funeral arrangements.