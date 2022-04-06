Families Invited to 75th Annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt this Weekend

Families are invited to the 75th Annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt this weekend.
The egg hunt will take place Saturday, April 9th at Mater Dei High School. The event will start at 12:00 p.m. rain or shine.
Organizers say the field will be divided into four sections for Pre-School and Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 2nd Grade, and 3rd Grade/Special Ed.
We're told there will be more than 12,000 plastic eggs with 34,000 pieces of candy, and more than 150 stuffed animals/prizes.
Participants can also expect to win discount passes to SkyZone, Franklin Lanes, Swonder Ice, and Walthers Golf and Fun.
The West Side Nut Club Easter Egg hunt is free for all. Kids are asked to bring a bag or basket to collect the eggs.