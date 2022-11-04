Family and friends gather for Deputy Jason Cutrell's Celebration of Life

Family and close friends gathered for a visitation and celebration of life ceremony for Vanderburgh County Sheriff Deputy Jason Cutrell Thursday evening.
On Saturday Deputy Cutrell passed away at the age of 36 after a two year battle with cancer.
In July 2020 he was diagnosed with Metastatic Melanoma in his brain and lungs.
Soon after he and his wife, Megan Cutrell, created the Facebook group “Cutrell Stong” to showcase his progress and give updates about his journey. There he garnered even more support in the community.
“He has deputies that actually were hired at the same time went to the Indiana law enforcement academy together so they created one heck of a bond right off the shoot because they had to spend time in this tough school and then they worked together and grew up together so losing somebody like that especially so sudden it’s a tragic lose for them.” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.
Cutrell garnered many accomplishments while on duty he was even named the president of his law enforcement training academy class.
Cutrell is survived by his wife Megan, two sons Jackson and Lincoln, along with his parents and mother in law.
At this time his family thanks the community for the outpour of support.