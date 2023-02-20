Family and friends of Tramel Barksdale reflect on his memory

In Owensboro, a family and a community are still in mourning after losing a young man who took his own life. 44news spoke with his family and friends about how they are reflecting on his memory.
Tramel Barksdale was known and loved by many. His friends and family spent Monday afternoon at Dugan Best Park, a place they have many fond memories with Tramel, catching up and swapping stories.
Tramel was famous among his friends for his pranks, his energy, and his spontaneity. Jehvion Thames, a childhood friend of Tramel's, told 44news ”we were just sitting there talking, then all of a sudden out of nowhere [Tramel] just gets up, goes to his drawer, pulls out two pairs of underwear. He never touched them. He was like “here, bro. I can’t even fit them fam. They some dorito and cheeto underwear.””
But behind those seemingly random actions, there was usually something else. Jehvion went on to say ”at the time, I wasn’t thinking, but now I’m like, he was really just a giver–anything, you know, and he wasn’t going to let me walk out the house without taking them drawers. If you need something, I got you–that’s how he was.”
His friends all say Tramel would never say how much he loved them, but his actions spoke louder than words. Will Barksdale, Tramel's brother, said "there was this one time I was heartbroken. I was at one of the lowest points of my life, and he would text me and ask me if I’m straight, and I was being distant, and I was just saying “yeah.” he just knew I wasn’t straight, and he hopped in his car and found me–tagged along with me and basically carried the burden that I was going through alone with me.”
These stories go to show how much we all impact each other’s lives. All you have to do to see that is ask your friend about that funny picture you guys took or when you were there for them during hard times.