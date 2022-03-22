Family and Friends Remember Elderly Boonville Woman Fatally Assaulted in NYC

Debbie Barnett thinks back to the old days with her cousin Barbara Meier Gustern, or Bobbi Jo, as she was known growing up in Boonville.
"She sang in the choir at church; that was her love," Barnett said. "Our lives just were entangled together my whole life, I adored her, and she was more like a sister to me really than a cousin."
Gustern had a passion and talent for singing so profound, she found her way to New York City, becoming one of the music's world's most beloved vocal coaches.
"I always loved staying in her apartment and just looking out the window -- you could see the Empire State Building and watch all the different colors it lit up with at night," Barnett reminisces. "She's taking us to broadways plays and she just had a very exciting life and she was so generous."
Despite the fame and busy days, she always made time to come back home.
While she made it big in New York, she was still a small-town girl," Barnett said. "She never forgot her roots."
Her last visit back to Boonville was in November. Barnett didn't know it then, but that would be the last time she would ever see her cousin.
On March 10, while waiting for a cab outside her apartment, 87-year-old Gustern was pushed from behind by a stranger.
When she fell to the ground, she hit her head so hard she suffered a traumatic brain injury.
Five days later, Gustern succumbed to her injuries and died in the hospital.
"It was devastating," Barnett said. "I just kept hoping she was going to get better and then when we realized if she did pull through, that her prognosis was not going to be good and she probably would lose her voice, and that for her would probably be worse than death."
Ben Bradley is also still trying to grasp the assault on his friend.
He calls it a senseless act -- one that cut a wonderful life too short.
"What kind of person...one, she was as big as a mite," Bradley said. "I mean literally, in stature, she was just the tiniest little thing. There are a few moments in your life where it kind of hits you in the gut and that was one of them."
As fate would have it, Gustern wasn't the only one to leave small-town life behind for big-city success. Bradley also hails from Boonville.
His father was an old high school classmate of Gustern's, and it's that near life-long bond between them Bradley said he will remember and cherish forever.
Bradley is also a familiar and famous face in Boonville. He's known to some as Mr. Christmas and participates in the community's annual Christmas Parade in December.
"She had a heart that was so big and so open and without judgment," Bradley said. "I mourn the loss when somebody like Barbara passes because I think there are people out there who are desperate to find their voice. Barbara had a gift at helping people find their voice."
Almost two weeks after the incident, NYPD was able to arrest the woman responsible for Gustern's death.
After releasing surveillance photos and video of her through Crime Stoppers, 26-year-old Lauren Pazienza surrendered to police Tuesday. She was accompanied by her attorney.
Pazienza faces manslaughter charges.
It's small comfort to Barnett in a tragic outcome.
"The only thing that makes me happy about it is she's not on the streets of New York and [can't] harm anyone else," she said.
Now, the world is a little dimmer, one of its brightest stars shining no more, but for the countless many who loved her, her legacy will last forever.
"She'll always be in my thoughts," Barnett said. "The whole family, the whole town of Boonville, the whole city of New York -- her memory will not die."