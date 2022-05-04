Family calling on judge to overrule verdict in Owensboro teen's murder trial

The mother of Corban Henry is speaking out tonight over the verdict the jury delivered in her son's death.

"This verdict that the jury gave is only going to perpetuate the violence that is at an all-time high in Owensboro. Especially with the youth violence and something has to be done to make it stop and this verdict is the opposite of that," says Nancy Henry

Nancy Henry started a petition to raise awareness about youth violence in Owensboro, and she hopes the judge will hear her out.

"We really need a lot of signatures to show the judge that the town is really against this verdict. We want to keep Owensboro safe, we don't want killers on our street, we don't fall for the excuses. I hear about shootings every single night, in Owensboro, multiple shootings. You don't hear about it on the news, in the newspaper, even on the police scanner page," says Henry.

Marilyn Staples adds, "I love Owensboro and I hate to see the direction it's going. It's sad for the children, it really is. They can't play in the street anymore, the parents won't let them cause they never know if they're going to get shot or if something will happen."

The jury found the defendant, Jaikorian Johnson, guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter and not the more severe Murder charge. Johnson was also charged with 4th Degree Assault, and four counts of Wanton Endangerment.

The jury recommended the maximum sentence for each charge, which equals 30 years in prison. The sentence was capped, and Johnson would have to serve 20 years. By law, he would be eligible for parole after serving 20% of his sentencing, which is four years.