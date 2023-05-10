Family calls for increasing road safety after pedestrian accident

WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Just before 8pm on March 28th, after watching their granddaughter's softball game, Joey and Connie Harralson were crossing State Route 1340 to get back to their car and head home when they were struck by a vehicle.
In an interview with Joey Harralson, he told 44News "I heard a screeching of tires. I was hit in the leg, and it knocked me on the pavement. I immediately got up and started looking for my wife.”
His wife had been knocked dozens of feet down the road. Both Harralsons were flown to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. Joey was released with minor injuries, but his wife was checked into the ICU. The family worried she wouldn’t make it through her first few days in the hospital, but she fought and pulled through. ”She’s finally recognizing some of us," Joey said.
This accident brought into focus a dangerous situation families have dealt with for years. Jonathan Harralson, one of Connie and Joey's children, told 44News ”this parking lot–it’s full just having the softball game.”
At times, softball, baseball, soccer, and tennis games can happen on the same night, overflowing cars into a field across the street.
David Wingo, a senior a Webster County High School, said about crossing that road, State Route 1340, ”it’s just dangerous. There’s no crosswalk. People fly through this road, and it’s not really safe.”
Robyn Todd, grandmother to a Webster County High School student, told 44News ”we try to get here a little early so we can park [at the sports complex], because [parking on the other side of the road is] not safe.”
44News asked attendees of the games ”would you feel comfortable with your grandparents crossing this road?” Nobody answered "yes," which is why the Harralson family, the Webster County community, and the Webster County School Corporation feel a new crosswalk needs to be placed.
”If all of these lights over here are lit up," Todd said, "it’s still really dark when you cross that road.” Even with a crosswalk, the road is still extremely dark at night, as it was when the Harralsons were hit.
”We’re a very close family. We’ve always been together. It’s really been hard on us as a family," Joey Harralson said, attempting to hold back tears, "with her not being there.”
According to the Webster County School Corporation Superintendent, they are working with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to make the road safer for families as they make their way to and from cheering on their high schoolers.