Family continues to look for an answer to a missing Union County man

James Michael Mills was last seen at his trailer home in Uniontown, Kentucky on January 16th, 2006. It wasn't until the next morning, when James didn't show up for work, that his employer reported him missing. Mills' family found out the shocking news of his disappearance later when the sheriff knocked on their door.
"That was something he never did, he was there everyday," says Vicky Girten, James Michael Mills' Aunt. "When the sheriff came, I'm sure it was JobCorp that reported it cause like I said Billy [James' father] had no idea that he was missing until they came."
There was a search conducted when he went missing but no evidence of Mills or his van were ever found. Mills' family say they tried everything they could to find him but believe more could of been done.
"It was the state troopers that day, we were going to do a search, people on four-wheelers and people were gonna walk and just search here and they wouldn't let us," says Girten. "I said every time a kid goes missing everybody's out searching so I don't get why they weren't for him."
Mills would have been 54 years old today and in the 17 years since he went missing, his family hasn't forgotten about him and still continue to search for answers to what happened.
"I just think somebody knows something," says Girten.
The family continues to hope for an answer so that they can one day get closure on what happened.