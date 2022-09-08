Family fighting to keep portion of their property

Michael and Imogene Daugherty live on Pfeiffer Rd.
They say their family has owned their home and the grassy land which it sits on for 70 years.
"It's been apart of my family and my life and my kids, grandkids, they play on it they have fun," said Imogene Daugherty.
Imogene says it's home to the wildlife in the area which she caters to and she wants to protect her land as much as she can but she and her son feel that will be jeopardized by EWSU's Wansford Lift Station Project.
"EWSU is wanting to relocate the Wansford Lift Station over near the jail for the increase that they have in capacity and they are trying to condemn the property of my mother here on Pfeiffer Rd. as well as three of four other property owners here most of which are senior citizens," said Michael Daugherty.
So, we reached out to EWSU about this concern and they say it's an important project that has been in the works for some time now.
According to them the project won't disturb their property on the surface, rather the drilling will take place underground. But the Daugherty's are concerned that the project will disturb the surface.
In a letter sent to the Daugherty's, EWSU's is seeking to pay for 6,241 square feet of their land by Sept. 19th to make the project possible.
"We have 6 properties that were affected by this project and we've worked out with the other 5 property owners in an agreement to allow us to do the construction and that's what we're trying to do here with this property as well but they haven't returned any of our phone calls, they haven't agreed to meet with us,' said Lane Young, the Executive Director of EWSU. "they have chosen not to respond to us so the only means we have then to keep the project moving forward is to go through the condemnation process."
The Daugherty's say they agree the project is needed, they just feel there's other ways they can go about it that won't interfere with anyone's property in the area.
But since the deadline is drawing near for an agreement to be made and multiple failed attempts to contact, EWSU say's they just want to come to a common ground.
"If they contacted us today we will talk to them," said Young. "this is not the course of action we want to take but its the only one we can take to keep the project moving forward."
But the Daugherty's say the are dead set on their decision and they want to keep that portion of their property.
"The deadline can come and go, it's been a family heir loom and we're not going to allow them to run a sewer pipe through our property and destroy the wide life that we spent almost 70 years protecting," said Michael Daugherty. "they're next step after Sept. 19 is to condemn the property and again we're going to fight it the best we can."