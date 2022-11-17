Family moves into new home after Princeton house explosion

It’s the third house explosion to rock the Tri-State this year.
This one, in Princeton, displaced several families just before the holidays.
Chris Greenwood and her family were longtime residents of the home on Hart and Clark Street. She tells 44News she was watching TV in her living room when the explosion took place.
Chris says her husband was asleep in the room down the hall, and her 8-year-old grandson was playing on a phone in the kitchen.
When the house blew, Chris says several other family members were home at the time.
She feels lucky that everyone survived because when the incident happened, the ceiling caved in on them and nobody really knew what was going on or the extent of the situation.
Each family member tells a different story when it comes to their initial reaction. Chris’s husband, John, says he thought it was a tornado. Her granddaughter, Danielle, thought there was an earthquake. But her grandson’s fiance, Ashley, says the only thing she remembers was worrying about not being able to see her newborn daughter again.
“My grandson had just moved in the night before. That was the first night they were with me,” says Chris. “They had been on the laptop looking for jobs and she was hunched over and the ceiling had come down straight on her spine.”
Ashley was taken to the hospital with bruises on her spine from the ceiling falling in. Remarkably, she’s out of the hospital recovering with the rest of her family and her newborn daughter.
The rest of the Greenwood family was able to make it out okay with their only concern being the well being of the rest of their family, especially Grandma Chris and Grandpa John.
After two nights in a hotel, the family is now settling into their new lives in a new home that their Hart Street landlord helped them find.
They say they couldn’t have done it without their landlord, their church, their neighbors, the Red Cross, the Salvation Army, and all of their neighbors who stepped in to help.
They are still patiently waiting to see what belongings might have survived the explosion, so for now, their new home is filled with a few air mattresses, a TV, some folding chairs, and a whole lot of gratitude.