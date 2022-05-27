Family of Casey White's victim pushing for "Connie's Law"

The news of Casey White escaping from jail not only shocked the nation, but Connie Ridgeway's family too. White is accused of murdering Ridgeway in her home, back in 2015.
"We thought he was in the state prison, we had no idea he was in the county jail," says Austin Williams.
After realizing Austin and Cameron Williams were not notified White was transferred, they decided it was time for a change. The family, along with the now famous car wash manager James Stinson want to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else. And to keep Ridgeway's name alive, they are calling it "Connie's Law"
"When a family that's been affected by a violent crime has someone who is incarcerated, they will know where the person is transferred too," says Mark White, advocate for Justice for Connie Ridgeway
They believe communication between victims, law enforcement, and judicial agencies is key, especially when it comes to where the accused is being held.
"Further more, when the transfer happens, if there's a hearing the victims should be allowed to be apart of the hearing to have a voice,"
Advocates share, peace of mind of victims should be a top priority. They encourage others to get involved, and see what requirements your state has in place.